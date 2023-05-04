The T20 Podcast With Ayaz Memon: Mumbai Pull Off Commanding Win Over Punjab

Mumbai are back! Rohit Sharma’s team chased down Punjab’s 214/3 with ease in Mohali on Wednesday night to pick up two vital points and move to the sixth spot in the league standings with 10 points. Punjab are now placed seventh, with as many points.

Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to chase. Arshad Khan got the team a wicket in the second over, sending back Prabhsimran Singh on 9. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan scored 30 but the star of the Punjab innings was Liam Livingstone who remained unbeaten on 89. He added 119 runs for the fourth wicket with Jitesh Sharma as the home team posted 214/3. Piyush Chawla was the pick of Rohit’s bowlers, picking 2/29 while Jofra Archer had a forgettable outing as he picked no wicket and gave away 56 runs.

Mumbai’s chase had an early setback with skipper Rohit Sharma falling on a duck on the third delivery itself to Rishi Dhawan. Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green though stabilised the innings with 54 runs for the second wicket before Suryakumar Yadav and Kishan smashed 116 runs off 55 deliveries for the third wicket. Ishan scored 75, Surya made 66 but by the time both returned to the dressing room, the equation was about 21 needed from 18 and Tilak Verma and Tim David closed the victory.