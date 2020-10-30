‘In My Mind, It’s Century,’ Says Gayle as Fans Celebrate His 99

Things could have been different for Royals had they not dropped Gayle two times, but Gayle took his chances wisely for most part.

"It was a good knock, getting out on 99 is unfortunate, these things will happen but it was a good ball, still feeling good," said Gayle.

He further added that he would love to win the IPL trophy and that he is enjoying batting with the youngsters.

"To be honest, it's all about the mental aspect of my game and that's what keeps me going. I'm enjoying the cricket the same way. I'd love to have the IPL trophy under my belt, but still, a long way to go. I've been having fun out there batting with youngsters and it's a good thing," added the Universe boss.

Gayle also said that he was unaware of him getting to 1000 sixes. He also remarked that although he has missed reaching the three-figure knock, in his mind, it's a century.