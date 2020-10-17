Finch Spotted Vaping During RR Game, Fans Confused About IPL Rules
Aaron Finch was spotted vaping during RCB’s IPL 2020 match against RR on Saturday evening.
Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the evening match of IPL’s double-header Saturday.
And while Virat Kohli and co couldn't stop gushing over AB de Villiers’ match-winning knock during the chase, twitter users spotted something else during that broadcast that caught their attention.
Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was seen to be vaping in the dressing room, during RCB’s chase.
The clip was telecast during the live broadcast while RCB were in the final over of their chase. Immediately after, fans starting posting on Twitter with their queries about IPL rules and regulations in the dressing rooms:
