Finch Spotted Vaping During RR Game, Fans Confused About IPL Rules

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Rajasthan Royals by 7 wickets in the evening match of IPL’s double-header Saturday.

And while Virat Kohli and co couldn't stop gushing over AB de Villiers’ match-winning knock during the chase, twitter users spotted something else during that broadcast that caught their attention.

Australian limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was seen to be vaping in the dressing room, during RCB’s chase.