Camera Catches Warner Farting Into Mic, Cricketer Shares Video

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is never one to shy away from a light moment and the Aussie cricketer has now taken it to a new level, posting a video where he’s caught farting by the cameras.

After an IPL match this season, an official from the broadcast team is seen speaking to Warner and Jonny Bairstow about possible topics to discuss in a video interview of each other, when Warner has his ‘moment’.