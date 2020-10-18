Camera Catches Warner Farting Into Mic, Cricketer Shares Video
Fans react as David Warner posts a video of himself farting into a mic before an interview.
Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner is never one to shy away from a light moment and the Aussie cricketer has now taken it to a new level, posting a video where he’s caught farting by the cameras.
After an IPL match this season, an official from the broadcast team is seen speaking to Warner and Jonny Bairstow about possible topics to discuss in a video interview of each other, when Warner has his ‘moment’.
The SRH skipper posted the video himself on his Instagram page and fans couldn't help but reply:
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.