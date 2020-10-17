‘End of an Era’: Twitter Reacts To Cricketer Umar Gul’s Retirement

On 16 October 2020, after the final group-stage match of the Cup, the 36-year old bid adieu to the game following a career that spanned twenty years. His side lost to Southern Punjab (Pakistan) in Rawalpindi to be out of the reckoning for the semifinals.

“With a very heavy heart and after a lot of thinking, I have decided to bid farewell to all formats of cricket after this National T20 Cup,” the 36-year-old wrote on his Twitter handle in a series of tweets thanking the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his fans, followers and the media.