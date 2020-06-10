Australian opener David Warner has managed to stay in the limelight throughout the coronavirus induced lockdown over the past two months thanks to his entertaining videos on TikTok which he also shared in Instagram.However, the swashbuckling batsman now seems to have decided to promote the work of other TikTok users. On Thursday, he shared a video of him and his family reacting to a video of a man dancing in an Indian village to a famous Bollywood song."World of dance, great work and keep the moves coming. #gotthemoves #deepak @candywarner1," said Warner in his caption to the video.On Monday, Warner made a compilation of some of his popular TikTok videos and captioned it with: "My TikTok story #thanks appreciate the help with the ideas everyone."Warner said he made his TikTok debut on April 18 and since then has had a lot of fun with his kids and wife doing videos on the snazzy social media platform."Cricket is my passion," Warner said in one of the floating captions during his collage video.In normal circumstances, Warner would have been currently leading his side Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League but due to the pandemic the tournament was postponed indefinitely by the BCCI. We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.