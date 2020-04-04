COVID-19: Adam Zampa & 7 Other Aus Cricketers Postpone Weddings
The coronavirus pandemic has brought the world to a standstill, with many events, including major sporting ones being cancelled. While in Australia, this has coincided with the start of the off season in cricket, many cricketers have had to put off their personal plans as well. Adam Zampa, Jackson Bird and D'Arcy Short had all set their wedding dates around this time of the year, according to ESPNCricinfo. However, the coronavirus outbreak has forced the players to cancel their weddings.
According to ESPNCricinfo, Aussie women's cricketer spinner Jess Jonassen, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Katelyn Fryett and Alister McDermott had also planned their weddings around this time.
On Friday, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned against travel during Easter and asked the citizens to follow social distancing policies to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 28 people and infected over 5,300 others in the country.
The number of known COVID-19 cases has reached one million worldwide and more than 51,000 deaths have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.
There are 5,315 known infections in Australia, with 2,389 in New South Wales (NSW). The death toll stands at 28, after the death of a Victorian man in his 80s, a 74-year-old woman from Albury in NSW, a German passenger from the Artania cruise ship and a Wollongong man who was a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas, health authorities said.
There have been 84 COVID-19 cases linked to the Ovation of the Seas in NSW after it docked in Sydney on 18 March and dozens of Artania passengers were still in Perth hospitals.
(With inputs from PTI.)
