COVID-19: Adam Zampa & 7 Other Aus Cricketers Postpone Weddings

On Friday, Australia Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned against travel during Easter and asked the citizens to follow social distancing policies to contain the spread of the coronavirus that has killed 28 people and infected over 5,300 others in the country.

The number of known COVID-19 cases has reached one million worldwide and more than 51,000 deaths have been reported across more than 175 countries and territories, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

There are 5,315 known infections in Australia, with 2,389 in New South Wales (NSW). The death toll stands at 28, after the death of a Victorian man in his 80s, a 74-year-old woman from Albury in NSW, a German passenger from the Artania cruise ship and a Wollongong man who was a passenger on the Ovation of the Seas, health authorities said.

There have been 84 COVID-19 cases linked to the Ovation of the Seas in NSW after it docked in Sydney on 18 March and dozens of Artania passengers were still in Perth hospitals.