Army Day 2020: Sachin, Gambhir, Raina, Salute Brave Soldiers

The nation celebrated Army Day on Wednesday to salute the brave soldiers of the country and wishes poured in from all corners, including that of sportspersons, for the troops stationed across the country.

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar led the charge among those involved in the sports fraternity to pay tribute on Army Day, which is celebrated on 15 January every year.

It was on January 15 in 1949 when Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Sir Francis Butcher, the last British Commander-in-Chief of India.