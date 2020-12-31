Adam Zampa Banned For a Game For Uttering ‘Audible Obscenity’

At the end of the 16th over of Thunder's innings, Callum Ferguson cut a short and wide delivery from Zampa to deep cover for a single. As the Thunder batsmen ran between the wickets, Zampa appeared to utter 'f*** me' which was caught by the stump mic.

The 28-year-old spin bowler has taken seven wickets in this season's BBL so far.

He took a wicket in each of the three T20 Internationals against India prior to the Test series and also took a total of seven wickets in the three-match ODI series against India, including a four-wicket haul, at the start of Australian international summer.