Priyanka Nutakki Expulsion: Chess Body May Issue SOP for Coach, Manager, Players

It was an unfortunate end to Nutakki's campaign, who was progressing well in the tournament, scoring four points in five rounds.

She had won her sixth round game against Govhar Beydullayeva when the tournament officials carried out the routine check.

"While there is no indication of foul play on her part, earbuds are strictly forbidden at the playing hall. Carrying these devices during a game is a violation of fair-play policies, and it is penalised with loss of the game and expulsion from the tournament," FIDE said.

The point scored by Nutakki in Round 6 has been awarded to her rival, Beydullayeva.

The tournament's Appeals Committee reconfirmed the expulsion decision on an appeal filed by the Indian delegation.