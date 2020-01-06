Khelo India University Games to Be Held From Feb 22 in Bhubaneswar

The inaugural edition of Khelo India University Games will be held here from February 22 to March 1, Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Monday.

The Games, to be held at Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology University, will witness over 4000 athletes from 100 Universities across India vying for top honours in 17 disciplines of archery, athletics, boxing, fencing, judo, swimming, weightlifting, wrestling, badminton, basketball, football, hockey, table tennis, tennis, volleyball, rugby and kabaddi.