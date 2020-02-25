7 Emotional Moments From Kobe & Gianna’s Tearful Memorial Service

The 2/24 date for the memorial carries special significance as it coincides with Bryant's jersey number -- "24" -- and Gianna's "2" jersey number.

Fellow NBA legends Magic Johnson, Michael Jordan, Shaquille O'Neal, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Russell were among those attending the memorial on Monday along with Bryant family members and fans.

Here’s a look at some of the emotional moments from the ceremony at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Monday, 24 February.