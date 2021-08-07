Thank You for Making This Happen: Sportspersons React to Neeraj's Gold Medal

Neeraj Chopra won India's second gold individual Olympic medal and the first gold medal in a track and field event. The javelin thrower registered a best attempt of 87.58m in the final of the men's javelin and won Gold in grand style.

Neeraj Chopra finished ahead of the Czech Republic duo of Jakub Vadlejch and Vítězslav Veselý who bagged the silver and the bronze medal respectively.

Legendary sportspersons, including Olympic medal winners wished Neeraj Chopra on the gold medal win on social media. Here is a glance through some of the wishes.