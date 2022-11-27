P.T Usha Files Her Nomination for IOA President's Post
Legendary Indian sprinter P.T Usha on Saturday entered the fray for the post of Indian Olympic Association's (IOA) president.
The 58-year-old took to social media to inform everyone that she has filed her nomination papers for the top post in next month's IOA elections.
"With the warm support of my fellow athletes and National Federations I am humbled and honoured to accept and file for the Nomination of the President Of IOA!," Usha said in a tweet.
The last date for candidates to file their nominations is 27 November 27 while the IOA election will take place on 10 December.
Usha is among the eight sportspersons of outstanding merit (SOMs) picked by the newly-elected Athletes Commission to vote during the December 10 elections for the new executive committee of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA).
The other seven SOMs are Yogeshwar Dutt (wrestling) M.M. Somaya (hockey), Rohit Rajpal (tennis), Akhil Kumar (boxing), Suma Shirur (shooting), Aparna Popat (badminton) and Dola Banerjee (archery).
Under the new constitution of the IOA, the eight SOMs, who will be a part of the General Assembly with voting rights, have four male and four female members. The IOA has already approved the Constitution under the mandatory directive of the Supreme Court.
