Olympics in India: Does It Really Make Economic Sense?

With LA once again scheduled to host the 2028 edition, the organisers have been talking about once again making it an example of financial prudence.

The organisers of LA 2028 have said that they would not need to build stadiums or arenas as they would be using infrastructure that is already in place and the rest would be done through private funding.

However, the organisers have already revised their budget from $6.88 billion, a $1.36 billion increase accounting for the inflation. If we look at any Olympic Games in the recent past, the average spending over the estimated budget has been over 50 percent.

Be it Ahmedabad or any other Indian city, none of them boast of an existing infrastructure that can be used for the Games. This means that the only way the infrastructure cost could be brought down would be by building these venues on public-private partnership model with the corporate utilising the venues after the Games.

Given the sports culture in the country, it is difficult to ascertain how many corporates would really jump on the proposal.