Paavo Nurmi Games: Neeraj Chopra Breaks National Record in Comeback, Wins Silver

Neeraj Chopra broke his own personal best and created a new national record on his way to a silver medal at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Finland, his first competition since the Tokyo Olympics last year.

The 24-year-old Olympic gold medallist started with a throw of 86.92m and followed it up with his career's best throw, of 89.30m. His next three attempts were all fouls and he finished with 85.85m in his sixth.

The gold medal was won by local favourite Oliver Helander with his second throw of 89.83m while Anderson Peters bagged the bronze with 86.60m.