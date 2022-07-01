Neeraj Chopra Breaks National Record Again, Wins First Diamond League Medal
Neeraj won the silver while reigning world champion Anderson Peters bagged the gold.
Neeraj Chopra has continued his impressive comeback, once again creating a new National Record on his way to his first-ever Diamond League medal, at the Stockholm games late on Thursday night.
Neeraj bettered his own national record with a throw of 89.94m and is now just centimeters short of his season target of 90 meters.
Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Ghana bagged the gold in men's javelin, with a throw of 90.31m while Neeraj won the silver. The bronze medal was won by Jakub Vadlejch and his throw of 88.59
Since making his comeback in June, the 24-year-old had won two medals in his two outings thus far this season. He finished second in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku where he broke the national record for the first time this year, with a throw of 89.30m. At the Kuortane Games Neeraj's best effort of 86.60m, in rainy conditions, won him a gold.
Thursday's podium finish is Neeraj's first Diamond League medal since his fourth-place finish in Zurich in August 2018 with an effort of 85.73m. He had competed in a total of seven Diamond League meets -- three in 2017 and four in 2018 -- but had not medalled. He had two fourth-place finishes, the other one being in Doha in May 2018, where he had thrown 87.43m.
