Neeraj Chopra Breaks National Record Again, Wins First Diamond League Medal

Neeraj Chopra has continued his impressive comeback, once again creating a new National Record on his way to his first-ever Diamond League medal, at the Stockholm games late on Thursday night.

Neeraj bettered his own national record with a throw of 89.94m and is now just centimeters short of his season target of 90 meters.

Reigning world champion Anderson Peters of Ghana bagged the gold in men's javelin, with a throw of 90.31m while Neeraj won the silver. The bronze medal was won by Jakub Vadlejch and his throw of 88.59