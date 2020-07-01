Kashmir’s First Winter Olympian Fights Same Fight 30 Years Later

Gul Mustafa Dev was the first Kashmiri to compete at a Winter Olympics when he, along with 2 other sportspersons, were part of the small Indian team making its debut at the mega event in 1988.

But, his skiing journey didn't even start with dreams of competitive success. As a young man, all Gul wanted was to be close to the sport he had grown to love, and teach others the same.

However, in 1984, he gave it a shot, making his debut at the National Games.

"In those days, I was busy with skiing, I didn’t know much about competitions because I’d never taken part in them. In 1984, the National Games took place and I took part in that but I could not get a medal. Then, I thought to myself, ‘I’m a good skier, why didn’t I win a medal here?'" Gul recalls.

“A few years later, a Swedish lady instructor had come here, Ana, she gave me some training. How to start the race, how to finish the race. There are quite a lot of techniques involved in that,” he added.