Iran’s Only Female Olympic Medallist Alizadeh Says She’s Defected

"They took me wherever they wanted. I wore whatever they said. Every sentence they ordered me to say, I repeated. Whenever they saw fit, they exploited me," she wrote, adding that credit always went to those in charge.

"I wasn't important to them. None of us mattered to them, we were tools," Alizadeh went on to say, explaining that while the regime celebrated her medals, it criticised the sport she had chosen: "The virtue of a woman is not to stretch her legs!"