India’s Mixed Relay Team Silver From 2018 Asiad Upgraded to Gold

The silver medal that the Indian 4x400 mixed relay quartet of Mohammed Anas, M.R. Poovamma, Hima Das and Arokia Rajiv won at the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta has been upgraded to a gold.

Additionally, Anu Raghavan moved from fourth place to bronze medal position in the women's 400m hurdles.

Both medal changes happened after the Bahrain squad, which finished first in the 4x400 mixed relay final, was disqualified with Kemi Adekoya of Bahrain being handed a four-year ban by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) for failing a dope test.