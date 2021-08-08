In Pictures: Neeraj Chopra Carries the Indian Flag in the Closing Ceremony
Neeraj Chopra, Bajrang Punia, Ravi Kumar Dahiya attended the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.
The Tokyo Olympics 2020 officially ended with the closing ceremony on Sunday, 8 August. Neeraj Chopra, India's only gold medallist at the Games was the flag-bearer of the contingent. Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Punia were the other Indian medallists present at the ceremony.
Wrestling is the only sport with a couple of medallists. Ravi Kumar Dahiya won the silver medal while Bajrang Punia won bronze.
Neeraj Chopra was the flag-bearer in the closing ceremony.
India ended the Tokyo Olympics 2020 with seven medals. Mirabai Chanu bagged India's first medal in Tokyo Olympics while PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman to win two medals at the Olympics.
