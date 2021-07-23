Chirag & Satwik Will Have to Do Their Best to Win Medal At Olympics: Mathias Boe
Badminton legend Mathias Boe will travel to Tokyo as part of his coaching duties.
Mathias Boe, who is the former World Number 1 in Men's badminton doubles, a silver medallist at the 2012 London Olympics, and a gold medallist at the 2015 European Games, has been coaching the Indian double's team of Satwik and Chirag since January.
Boe also has a connection to Bollywood as he is currently dating Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu and was seen celebrating his 41st birthday last week over lunch with her.
Taapsee also owned Pune 7 Aces, a badminton team which competed in the Premier Badminton league in 2018-19 of which Boe was the coach.
The couple met in 2014 at a badminton tournament where Taapsee was the brand ambassador of a team while Boe was playing for another team, with the couple confirming their relationship to the public early last year.
"Southpaw Boe" as he was called is India's second foreign professional badminton doubles coach since Malaysian Tan Kim Her who coached India during 2015-2019.
Boe stated that his two players Chirag and Satwik will have to perform at their very best if they are aiming to win a medal at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics.
The pair of Chirag and Satwik will have to play at their best in order to make the knock-offs with the Men's Badminton doubles group consisting of some fierce competition such as World Number 1 Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo and Marcus Fernaldi Gideon from Indonesia and World Number 3 rank Lee Yang and Wang Chi-Lin of China.
Satwik and Chirag who are the former World Number 7 Rank will be going up against Yang and Chi-Lin in their opening match of group A on 24 July.
When asked about their prospects in group A Boe stated: "It is a tough group, obviously, but also a group where anything can happen. We are traveling to Tokyo with the goal of playing as close to our best as possible. We know we can beat all the pairs, and we also know we can lose to all of them. So, it’s about enjoying each and every minute we have on court."
