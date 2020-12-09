Breakdancing is an Olympic Sport, Mixed Emotions on Twitter 

One of the most interesting pieces of news in the world of Olympic sports in December 2020 has been the entry of breakdancing for the Paris Games in 2024. Breakdancing, which will be known as 'Breaking' in Paris' quadrennial event is the newest entry into the Olympics after surfing, climbing and skateboarding were made part of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

The Paris Games organisers recommended Breaking to be included because they wanted to deliver a programme that is in keeping with the times and will attract a new and younger audience.