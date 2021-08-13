I Am Truly Broken: Vinesh Phogat Reveals What Went Wrong at Tokyo 2020

Before the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Vinesh had taken on the IOA and the wrestling federation after she was not allowed to have a physio with her during the games. A newspaper article claimed she had made a last-minute request for her physio's accreditation, which she shared and clearly stated that the request had been made much earlier.

"I was reducing weight. I was my own physio and I was the wrestler. I was assigned a physio from the shooting team. She did not understand my body. My sport has very specific demands. She couldn't help me with what my regular physio used to. Last day, when I am reducing weight, am I supposed to explain things to her on how things are done in wrestling, or focus on myself? It's unfair on both of us," she wrote.

Vinesh went into the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as one of India's medal favourites but was defeated in the quarter-finals. She said she wasn't "getting the feel" on the day of her first bout, had not eaten the day before and was anxious.

"I woke up with a feeling of vomiting but I could not. I was in pain. There was nothing in my body. Ultimately I did vomit. On the bus ride to the stadium, I called Purnima (my physio) asking her desperately what I could do," she said.

Vinesh said she took two salt capsules after her first bout but even they did not help. She struggled to eat anything as she was nauseous and felt like vomiting. "I did some breathing exercises but to no effect. I was not feeling in control. I was shivering," she wrote.