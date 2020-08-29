National Sports Day: History, Significance and Quotes

India’s National Sports Day is celebrated each year on 29 August which marks the birth anniversary of hockey legend Major Dhyan Chand, a legendary figure in Indian and world hockey.

Major Dhyan Chand helped India win gold medals in three consecutive Olympics: 1928, 1932 and 1936. He started his career in hockey in the regimental team of the British Indian Army, where he earned the name Dhyan Chand because of his dedication towards the sport.

His birth anniversary is commemorated each year to spread awareness regarding the importance of sports and also to recognise the dedication and determination of the sportspersons of our country.

Ceremonies for the Arjuna Award, Dhyan Chand Award, Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna and Dronacharya Award are also organised on 29 August. Due the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic, the celebrations this year will be low key.