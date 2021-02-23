Manchester City: Winning Smiles On And Off the Pitch
Manchester City’s Instagram seems to be catching up with the current trends and give everyone a good laugh.
Manchester City continued their winning streak in the Premier League after sealing their 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, 21 February.
Manchester City has won their 18th consecutive win in all competitions and 13th in the league. Manchester City sit 10 points above their second placed city rivals, Manchester United.
Manchester City has impressed us with their sublime form all season and their Instagram admin seems to be catching on with them. Their recent Instagram post caught the eye of their followers and Manchester City ensured to capitalise on this trend to make every of their Indian fan laugh:
City’s defense has been a revelation this season. Their defense has only conceded 15 goals this season and has 15 clean sheets in the league. Ilkay Gundogan and Phil Foden have brought on their A-game, too, with 17 goals and 4 assists between them. Kevin De Bruyne, to no one’s surprise, has been a mastermind in the midfield bagging 10 assists in just 17 appearances.
City has an increasing fanbase in India. City’s parent company, City Football Group, also bought a 65 percent majority stake in the Indian Super League Franchise, Mumbai City FC. City Football Group’s interest in India shows the ample growth opportunities the country presents in football. Having already entered the Indian market, it would be interesting to see how CFG attempts to revolutionize Indian football.
Nonetheless, whether on or off the pitch, Manchester City continue to excite us. City play Borussia Monchengladbach next in the Champions League on 25 February.
