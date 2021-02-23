Manchester City: Winning Smiles On And Off the Pitch

Manchester City continued their winning streak in the Premier League after sealing their 1-0 victory over Arsenal on Sunday, 21 February.

Manchester City has won their 18th consecutive win in all competitions and 13th in the league. Manchester City sit 10 points above their second placed city rivals, Manchester United.

Manchester City has impressed us with their sublime form all season and their Instagram admin seems to be catching on with them. Their recent Instagram post caught the eye of their followers and Manchester City ensured to capitalise on this trend to make every of their Indian fan laugh: