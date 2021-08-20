Lionel Messi's PSG Debut Further Delayed: Report

Superstar footballer Lionel Messi's debut for Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait and it is highly unlikely that he will play on Friday against Brest.

According to a report in ESPN, Messi and PSG are aiming for next weekend for the Argentine's debut. Messi has not played since the Copa America final when they saw off Brazil on 10 July in Rio. Messi could make his debut against Reims next week, however there is no clarity yet.

On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain will go to Brest with the hopes of maintaining winning momentum in Ligue 1. The club's new no 30 is unlikely to be part of the squad.