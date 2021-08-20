Lionel Messi's PSG Debut Further Delayed: Report
Lionel Messi last played competitive football on 10 July when Argentina beat Brazil in the Copa America.
Superstar footballer Lionel Messi's debut for Paris Saint-Germain will have to wait and it is highly unlikely that he will play on Friday against Brest.
According to a report in ESPN, Messi and PSG are aiming for next weekend for the Argentine's debut. Messi has not played since the Copa America final when they saw off Brazil on 10 July in Rio. Messi could make his debut against Reims next week, however there is no clarity yet.
On Friday, Paris Saint-Germain will go to Brest with the hopes of maintaining winning momentum in Ligue 1. The club's new no 30 is unlikely to be part of the squad.
Messi, 34, did not feature in the last game also but he was introduced to the supporters ahead of Saturday's 4-2 home win against Strasbourg.
When asked about the squad at a press conference, the Mauricio Pochettino said, "We haven't decided the squad yet and we will assess whether Messi can be a part of it."
"Everything is positive. There is a good atmosphere in the squad and Messi has settled in well and quickly. There is a very good feeling," Pochettino was quoted as saying by ESPN.
Messi recently joined PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer, ending his two decade long association at the club. He won 35 trophies including four UEFA Champions League titles during that time.
