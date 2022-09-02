Kalyan Chaubey Will Take Indian Football to Greater Heights: Ex-Presi Patel

It was expected to be a close contest between Kalyan and the poster boy of Indian football Bhaichung for the post of president, Haris and Manvendra for the post of vice-president and Kipa Ajay and Kosaraju for the post of treasurer, but the one-sided results came as a huge surprise.

The Sikkimese Sniper got only one vote, though the chief of Rajasthan Football Association (RFA), Manvendra Singh has claimed that the arrival of Kiren Rijiju in the hotel where the state association members were staying on the night before the elections had a role to play in the result.