IOA Treasurer Anandeshwar Pandey Dismisses Allegations of Sexual Misconduct

"If any of the athletes complain against me, I am ready for any kind of punishment. I have been in sports since the 1970s, there has never been any such incident," he said.



A complaint against Pandey has been filed in the Chief Minister's portal and a copy of the complaint letter has been sent to the District Magistrate. After the complaint, Lucknow Regional Sports Officer Ajay Sethi sought an explanation from Pandey.