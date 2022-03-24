Indian GP Athletics: Avinash Sable Creates National Record in 3000m Steeplechase

Avinash Sable made a new men's 3000m steeplechase national record in the Indian Grand Prix 2 Athletics competition at the Chandrasekharan Nair Police Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

Quartermiler Priya H Mohan and Discus thrower Kamalpreet Kaur shared top honours in the women's events.

Competing for the first time since the Olympic Games in Tokyo last year, a languid Sable (Maharashhra) stayed on the heels of Balkishan (Haryana) who set a good pace from the start. The Olympian shifted gears with three laps to go and came home in 8:16.21, shaving off 1.91 seconds from his own record set in Tokyo.