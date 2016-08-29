If Sachin Can Get Bharat Ratna Then Why Not Dhyan Chand?

The National Sports Day has been named after Dhyan Chand, but the hockey legend has not been conferred with the Bharat Ratna yet.

Every year hockey greats and the legend’s family demand for a Bharat Ratna for Dhyan Chand, but the government denies them every time.

It’s been six years since sportspersons have been eligible for the Bharat Ratna, but the award has eluded the player who led India to three Olympic gold medals (1928-1932).