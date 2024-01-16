Hockey Olympic Qualifiers: India Need a Big Win Against Italy To Secure SF Spot

Having salvaged their campaign with a convincing 3-1 win against New Zealand, the Indian women's hockey team will be eyeing a place in the semifinals with a thumping victory over win-less Italy in their last Pool B clash in the FIH Hockey Olympic Qualifiers here on Tuesday.

The Indian team had made a poor start to their campaign, putting up a disjointed and error-strewn performance in the 0-1 defeat to the United States, failing to play to their potential and strength.

The team came back strongly in their second match at the Marang Gomke Jaipal Singh Astro-Turf Hockey Stadium here, setting a frantic pace and electrifying tempo to three stunning goals in the first quarter. Sangita Kumari struck within 40 seconds into the match, Udita converted a penalty corner with a brilliant slap shot while Beauty Dung Dung capitalised on a super move for the third goal in the 14th minute. Though New Zealand had reduced the margin in the ninth minute through Megan Hull, the Indians' defence held strong and helped the team emerge a winner.