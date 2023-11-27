Corruption Charges Reemerge as Hockey India Refuse to Learn From History

Institutional dourness is something one had come to accept from a body like Hockey India. Yet, when a sports federation refuses to learn from history, it’s then that trouble knocks with a double-barrelled shotgun in hand. And right now, it’s pointing at not only the fabric of HI but also at a derailment of the campaign for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Yet, as Saral Talwar, points out in his interview to the PTI that he has called out HI President Dilip Tirkey writing to him twice but also spoke to him in detail, but nothing has happened since.

Is Tirkey’s silence worrying?

For those who know him since he was captain, he is a man whose silence is usually misunderstood and taken as a sign of weakness. Even during his playing days and then as a captain, his reactions to the team’s performance were always measured, rarely critical and without a song and dance. His standing up for Schopman says a lot about his integrity and understanding of the need to back coaches, especially at a time when he could have given into the media created hype around the defeat to China. For him to think long and hard on appointing Craig Fulton, the men’s coach also shows his acumen in getting the right man for the job when he could have easily appointed an Indian coach and the pressure to do exactly that came in from all quarters. The Indian men’s team won the Asian Games gold picking up their ticket for Paris.