Champions League Round of 16: Real vs Man City, Chelsea vs Bayern

In other matches: Chelsea will face Bayern Munich; Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel was paired with his former club Borussia Dortmund; Lyon will take on Juventus; Tottenham will play Leipzig; and Atalanta play Valencia.

All 16 teams play in the five wealthiest European leagues.

The first legs will be played between 18 and 26 February, with the return games from 10-18 March.

The final on May 30 will be held in Istanbul.