Chhetri Lone Senior in Asian Games Squad as ISL Clubs Refuse to Release Players

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) released a 17-member squad for Asian Games 2023, to be held in Hangzhou, China from 23 September to 8 October. AIFF were forced to name a relatively inexperienced team, with Sunil Chhetri being the only experienced player in the squad, owing to the Indian Super League (ISL) clubs' stance of not letting their key players depart for China ahead of the new season.

The Under-24 tournament allows teams to include and field three senior players. However, in the case of the Indian squad, Sunil Chhetri is the only senior player who will be featuring in the squad while the other two senior players who were initially named – Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and Sandesh Jhingan – have not been released by their respective clubs.