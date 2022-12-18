Argentina vs France Live Score, FIFA World Cup Final: Battle for Third Title

We have had 63 matches – almost all of them remarkable. We have witnessed 166 goals – almost all of them exhilarating. The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, despite not being in the news for the right reasons before its commencement, has been a visual treat if we consider football, and football only.

Yet, none of those goals, saves, electrifying sprints, and scintillating dribbles hold any significance today. We have arrived at the final juncture – the biggest contest in the pinnacle of the sport, also known as the World Cup final.