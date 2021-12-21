Premier League Reports Highest Record-Ever With 90 New Covid-19 Cases

The League has reverted to its emergency measures since then and has increased testing of players and club staff to daily Lateral Flow and twice-weekly PCR tests, having previously carried out Lateral Flow testing twice a week, Xinhua reports.

"The League can today confirm that between Monday 13 December and Sunday 19 December, a record 12,345 COVID-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases," read a statement released on Monday evening.