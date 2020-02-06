Never See Myself as Backup Goalkeeper in National Team: Amrinder

Amrinder Singh has been a mainstay between the sticks for Mumbai City, whose fans rarely miss an opportunity on social media to make a case for him to be India's number one goalkeeper whenever Gurpreet Singh Sandhu has a bad day.

It is a situation that a number of great goalkeepers have found themselves in around the world - where they are a regular for their respective clubs and considered among the best in the world, but find themselves on the bench for their international sides.

Amrinder however says that neither does he think of himself as a backup keeper in the run-up to an international match, nor do he and Sandhu see each other as rivals.