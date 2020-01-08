Man City Humiliates United in 3-1 Derby Win in League Cup Semis

Trailing 3-0 at home to their fierce local rivals in a cup semifinal, Manchester United’s players were jeered by their own supporters as they traipsed off at halftime.

It was - as United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer attested afterward - the team’s worst 45 minutes of the season, the latest example of the gulf which has opened up between the blue and red halves of Manchester.

In the end, Manchester City came away from Old Trafford on Tuesday, 7 January with a 3-1 victory but with hint of frustration that the score wasn't even bigger after a one-sided first leg of the English League Cup semifinals.

“Of course, Manchester United can come back," City manager Pep Guardiola said, looking ahead to the second leg at Etihad Stadium on 29 January.