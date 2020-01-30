Manchester United React After Attack on VC Ed Woodward’s House

Woodward is married and has two daughters, although nobody was in the house at the time of the attack.

The 48-year-old has become hugely unpopular with Manchester United fans during his time at the club, for what many view as his continued failures in the transfer market and the lack of a coherent transfer policy.

This has seen United struggle for form in recent seasons and slide down the Premier League, with a recent home defeat to Burnley described as one of the team's worst displays in living memory.

Manchester United have reacted to the attack, which was carried out by a group of people hiding their faces with balaclavas, by issuing a statement which reads: