Liverpool Will Not Win EPL If League Is Cancelled Due to Covid19
Before the Coronavirus threat hit the Premier League, Liverpool went into the 14-15 March weekend with an outside chance of closing their first EPL title in 30 years.
However, the league now stands suspended and despite an unassailable 25-point lead over second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool could end the season without the big trophy.
Or that’s what UEFA chief Aleksander Ceferin said.
‘I’ve seen and heard some again fake news that UEFA will advise leagues to finish the championships now and decide that the winners are the ones who are number one now. I can say that it’s not true. Our goal is to finish the leagues and we didn’t recommend anything like that to any association or league.’Aleksander Ceferin, President - UEFA
The Premier League is currently suspended till 4 April in an effort to restrict the spread of the Coronavirus. However, if things don’t get better by next months, leagues will in fact need to look at permanent alternatives.
UEFA postponed the 2020 European Championship for a year on Tuesday, while the Champions League, the Europa League and the domestic leagues and cups remained on hold. The club tournaments were set to finish by the end of May, but now could go on well into the summer.
