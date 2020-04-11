Liverpool Legend Kenny Dalglish Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Kenny Dalglish was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection and received a routine test for COVID-19.
Liverpool legend Sir Kenny Dalglish tested positive for the novel coronavirus but is showing no symptoms, according to his family.

A statement released by the Dalglish family on Friday mentioned that the 69-year-old was admitted to hospital on Wednesday for treatment of an infection and received a routine test for COVID-19.

“Unexpectedly, the test result was positive but he remains asymptomatic,” the statement read. “Prior to his admission to hospital, Sir Kenny had chosen to voluntarily self-isolate for longer than the advised period together with his family.”

The statement further said that “he looks forward to being home soon”.

Earlier on Friday, Championship side Leeds United also confirmed their former player Norman Hunter is being treated in hospital after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

Hunter, 76, was a member of the England squad which won the 1966 FIFA World Cup.

(With inputs from IANS)

