King’s Cup 2023: India to Face 70th-Ranked Iraq in Semi-Final

The Indian men's football team will be locking horns with Iraq in the semi-final of the 2023 King’s Cup, which will be played in Thailand from 7 to 10 September. The draw for the competition was organised by the Football Association of Thailand on Wednesday, 16 August.

India's match against Iraq will take place on 7 September at the 700th Anniversary Stadium in Chiang Mai, Thailand. Later on the same day, Thailand will be facing Lebanon in second semi-final. The winners will compete for the silverware, whereas the other two sides will be competing in the third place play-off. Both of those matches will take place on 10 September, at the same venue.