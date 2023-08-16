Brazil’s Football Icon Neymar Jr Joins Saudi Arabian Club Al Hilal in Shock Move

ADVERTISEMENT
The Saudi Arabian outfit had previously signed Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly and Malcom.

In what comes as a major surprise for the international football community, Brazilian star Neymar Jr. has completed a move to Saudi Arabian outfit, Al Hilal. The move was officially declared in the early hours of Wednesday, 16 August.

The 31-year-old Brazilian, who was playing his trade for French champions Paris Saint-Germain before making the switch, has been roped in for a whopping $98 million by the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (PIF) co-owned club.

Moreover, the five-time Ligue 1 winner has also been presented with a gigantic contract offer for his two-year term. According to reports in Al Jazeera, the player will be earning $100 million per year – that is – $200 million for the duration of the contract, during his stay in the Middle East.

Justifying his move to Saudi Arabia from Europe, Neymar said “I have achieved a lot in Europe and enjoyed special times, but I have always wanted to be a global player and test myself with new challenges and opportunities in new places. I want to write new sporting history, and the Saudi Pro League has tremendous energy and quality players at the moment.”

“I have heard a lot and learned that I am following a long list of Brazilian players who have played in Saudi Arabia over the years, so I believe it is the desired place,” he further added.

Neymar To Join Ruben Neves, Malcom in Star-Studded Team

Notably, barring Neymar, a plethora of Brazilian stars are currently playing in the Saudi Pro League. UEFA Champions League winner with Liverpool, Roberto Firmino has joined Al-Alhi, while fellow former Liverpool player, Fabinho joined Al-Ittihad. At Al-Hilal, Neymar will join his countrymen, Michael Oliveira and Malcom.

For the 18-time Saudi Arabian champions, Neymar is the fifth overseas signing of the season, following the acquisitions of Ruben Neves, Kalidou Koulibaly, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Malcom.
“Neymar Jr is a global icon who has brought joy and pleasure to all fans wherever he plays. The spotlight is always on him and he always responds to it. We are delighted to have him join Al Hilal, the most successful club in all of Asia,” the chairman of the club, Fahad bin Saad bin Nafel said.

