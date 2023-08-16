Former India Football Captain Mohammed Habib Passes Away

Habib was also part of the squad that secured third place in the Merdeka Tournament in 1970 and did well in the Pesta Sukan Cup in Singapore in 1971.

He represented the country in 35 international matches, and scored 11 goals in the process, after making his debut against Thailand in the Merdeka Cup at Kuala Lumpur in 1967.

A doyan of the Kolkata maidans, Habib was known for his nimble footwork and in a 17-year-long domestic career represented all three Kolkata giants -- having multiple stints with East Bengal (1966-68, 1970-74 and 1980-81), Mohun Bagan (1968-69, 1976-78, and 1982-84) and Mohammedan Sporting Club (1975 and 1979).

It was because of his brilliant skills, stature and a measure of respect that he commanded that the fanatic fans of these three famous clubs never picked on him for playing for the archrivals.