Italy Break English Hearts at Wembley in Dramatic Penalty Shootout

Italy not only remain unbeaten against England in major tournaments but also took their unbeaten streak to 34 games, winning the second of their fourth finals in the competition. Italy, remember, were at one of their lowest points when they failed to qualify for the World Cup in 2018.

For the England men’s team, this was their second major final after 1966 when they won the World Cup at Wembley.

Before the second minute rolled over, Luke Shaw found the best possible stage to score his first goal for England as he smashed it home off a Kieran Trippier assist from the right. The right back found the left back on the other end of the penalty box with an inch perfect cross and Shaw hammered it home past a stunned Donnarumma.

England were off to the best possible start at Wembley, and even though Italy clawed their way back in the first half, Jordan Pickford’s clean sheet stayed intact.

After the water break, Italy continued to keep the pressure on England, pegging them back into their own half.

Midway through the second period, the Azzurri found the back of the net as Leornado Bonucci bundled it home from close range from a corner.

Italy had more than two-thirds of the possession as the match progressed but could not find a winner in regulation time. Italy was dealt a body blow when an in-form Federico Chiesa, a thorn in England’s flesh, had to come off close to the end of the second half due to injury.