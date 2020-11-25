Solid ATK MB, Casanova’s Plans: Talking Points Post First ISL Week

The latest edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) kicked off with expectations of it being bigger and better than ever before and that too in the times of the coronavirus pandemic. Familiar star performers, an old friend plotting the other’s downfall, a feisty rivalry, the youngest manager and plenty of grit and a bit of rustiness – the first five games had it all.

Here’s a look at the talking points from the first gameweek in Goa.