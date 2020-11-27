Krishna, Manvir Give ATK Mohun Bagan Win Against East Bengal

East Bengal's Indian Super League (ISL) journey began on Friday with a 2-0 defeat to arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. Roy Krishna's long range strike in the first half put Mohun Bagan ahead while Manvir Singh scored late in the second to all but seal the win for the Mariners.

The first half proved to be a cagey contest with either side failing to break the deadlock. East Bengal dominated possession early on but barring one opportunity, they failed to threaten the Bagan backline. Habas' side came close to grabbing the lead early on in the ninth minute when Prabir Das's attempted cross from the right flank hit the roof of the crossbar before ricocheting off.