An Eventful Transition – East Bengal’s Journey into the ISL

An unhappy investor, players without pay, emotions and a timely intervention by the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee – one of India’s oldest football teams East Bengal took a long and winding route to the glamourous world of the Indian Super League, which in their seventh year in 2020 was only too happy to welcome one of world football’s oldest rivalries.

The transition for East Bengal was far from smooth and anything but what they would have wanted to deal with in their 100th year of existence.