Great News For Liverpool, English Football Season to be Extended

The commitment boosted the likelihood of Liverpool winning its first league title in 30 years. The Reds lead the Premier League by 25 points, and needed only two more wins from its last nine games to clinch the title before the virus outbreak caused the suspension of all football in the country.

FA chairman Greg Clarke previously said it might be impossible to finish the season, while the vice-chair of Premier League club West Ham, Karren Brady, has called for the league to be declared null and void.

English football was initially suspended until 4 April last Friday, although that period always seemed likely to be extended — especially after the British government this week advised against mass gatherings amid the virus outbreak.